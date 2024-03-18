''For Single People Only'': Man's QR Code T-Shirt At Ed Sheeran's Concert Goes Viral

Scanning the code revealed his Tinder profile.

The online dating world is often confusing and complicated, prompting people to come up with creative and impressive dating bios to help stand them out. Recently, a man took his dating game to the next level after he was spotted with a unique T-shirt with a QR code at Ed Sheeran's concert at the Mahalaxmi Racecourse in Mumbai. The 22-year-old man identified as Hardik sported a quirky T-shirt with a QR code which read, ''For single people.'' Interestingly, scanning the code on a smartphone revealed his Tinder profile.

X user, Shweta Kukreja, shared photos of the man's unique t-shirt and shared a screenshot of his Tinder profile. ''Saw this guy at a concert in Mumbai last night (the QR code opens his Tinder profile)” Ms Kukreja captioned her post.

See the post here:

Saw this guy at a concert in Mumbai last night (the qr code opens his tinder profile) 😭 pic.twitter.com/uuTgEwi5Ro — Shweta Kukreja (@ShwetaKukreja_) March 17, 2024

Another X user shared a video of him, and wrote, ''Bro went with 999 IQ on this at the concert last night.'' Another Instagram post also mentioned that Hardik roamed around 8.3 km during the concert, donning the coded t-shirt, with the intention of finding a match on Tinder.

bro went with 999 IQ on this at the concert last night 😭 pic.twitter.com/9YUrsZVHOL — Neha (@LadyPeraltaa) March 17, 2024

Needless to say, the internet was mighty impressed with the man's creative dating approach and appreciated his ingenuity. The post has gone viral, generating an array of amused responses and has also become one of the most talked-about moments of the concert. One user wrote, "You think you have seen all possible ways to get a date and there is this bro.. totally acing the game"

Another commented, ''Even AI will be scared of this guy's dating game.''

A third wrote, ''In this QR-based payment era, the only QR I want to scan''

A fourth added, ''And that's how I met your dad- this is gonna be the amazing story to tell.'' A fifth said, ''Bro found the perfect way to pick a girl from concerts.''

A sixth added, ''Here we are scrolling memes and he became a meme to find a date. Ultra pro-Max Master Mind.'' Yet another wrote, ''Bro's the walking right swipe, this type of creativity I need in my life everywhere.''