For 80 Days, This Dog Has Been Waiting On The Road Where Owner Died

The dog has been sitting on the road where its owner met with a car accident.

The story of a dog in China has gone viral on social media and left thousands around the world teary-eyed. The loyal dog, who has been waiting for 80 days at the spot where his owner died, has tugged at the heartstrings of many.

China's Pear Video website said the dog has been seen on the road every day since its owner died in a car accident on August 21.

Footage of the dog waiting on a road in Hohhot, Inner Mongolia, has been viewed millions of times on China's popular social media website, Weibo. You can watch a version of the video below:

The dog tends to run away from people, even those trying to help it.

"Drivers often give the little dog bits of food, but when we get out, he goes away," said a taxi driver, according to BBC.

"This owner's relationship with her dog was very deep. After she was killed, this little dog has just stayed standing guard.

The video of the unnamed dog was filmed on November 10 and shared online, and since then it has collected a ton of responses, some praising the dog for its loyalty and others concerned for its welfare.

This, however, is not the only dog in China that has gone viral for its loyalty. Netizens in China have also been charmed by an old dog, Xiongxiong, who patiently waits for its owner to come back from work every day.