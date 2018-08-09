Footage Of Massive 'Firenado' - That's A Fire Tornado - In UK Goes Viral

A column of swirling flames, known as a fire tornado, rises up to the sky.

Firefighters in Derbyshire, UK, captured a strange and rare phenomenon on film. In a video shared to Facebook on Tuesday, the Leicestershire Fire and Rescue Service showed their followers a rare fire tornado - appropriately dubbed a 'firenado'. The footage shows a column of swirling flames rising up to the sky from a plastics factory that caught fire. The video of the blazing firenado has gone viral on social media.



According to the Evening Standard, the fire tornado reached an astounding height of 50-feet before it could be controlled. Thankfully, nobody was injured in the blazing fire, which even spread to a small site building and a number of fork lift trucks at the property.



Watch the video below:





Since being shared online, the video has collected over 5,000 'shares' and 3.5 lakh views. In a caption accompanying the video, the fire department also explained how the fire tornado, also known as a fire whirl, is formed.



"It's created as cool air enters the top of the hot air causing a swirl similar to how a tornado is formed," they wrote.



"Thank you for your bravery. It was a sight to see from my house this morning. Very pleased no one was hurt," wrote one person in the comments section. "Looks like something from Hell...very, very scary!!!" said another.



According to the Evening Standard, the fire tornado formed when a fire began at Ravensbourn Plastics on Tuesday. The fire, which started at 1.20 am, could only be controlled by 3 pm.

