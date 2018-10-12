Family Stranded Outside Home, Thanks To 8-Foot Boa Constrictor Blocking Door

Photos of the boa constrictor were shared by Lake County Fire Rescue.

A family in Florida was recently left stranded outside their home, thanks to an 8-foot boa constrictor blocking their door. Orlando Sentinel reports that a family in the Clermont area called authorities on Wednesday, saying that a huge snake was blocking their home's entryway. Their call was routed to Lake County Fire Rescue's "venom unit" - a unit dedicated to providing antivenom and removing snakes.

The unit's chief, Dan Miller, identified the snake as a red-tailed boa constrictor - a species not native to Florida. It was eventually captured and turned over to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, which will decide where it goes next.

Photos shared on Facebook by Lake County Fire Rescue show the massive snake outside the house.

Since being shared online two days ago, the photos of received a ton of shocked comments.

"Nope. Burn the whole house down," writes one person in the comments section. "I would have died to see that on my front porch! Way to go Chief Miller!" says another.

Though it is not clear where the boa constrictor came from, Chief Miller speculates that it is probably a pet that was abandoned after it got too big.

The homeowners were pleased when their home was again snake-free, he adds. "They were outside, and they went to go back in, and they couldn't."

This isn't the first time an escaped boa constrictor has left a homeowner shocked. In July this year, a man in New York was woken up from his sleep by a 6-foot boa constrictor falling on him.