Police In Birmingham Capture Pet Boa Constrictor On Busy Road

The cops picked the snake up using a broom and a walking stick.

The police in Birmingham rescued a boa constrictor snake in the middle of a busy road that shocked the officers. In a tweet, the police said their officers spotted the "slippery customer" moving across the road on Saturday afternoon. The BBC said that officers managed to manoeuvre the snake into a pillow case and took it to Birmingham Reptile Centre for checks. Boa constrictors are non-venomous snakes, however, they can kill their prey by squeezing them in their strong coils.

"We often have to deal with the odd ssssslippery customer, but officers got an off-the-scale shock when they encountered a boa constrictor in the middle of a busy Birmingham road," the police said on Twitter.

🐍 We often have to deal with the odd ssssslippery customer, but officers got an off-the-scale shock when they encountered a boa constrictor in the middle of a busy Birmingham road.



More here ➡️ https://t.co/nfgv3TodS7pic.twitter.com/aC6rJIs5xm — Birmingham Police (@BrumPolice) June 18, 2023

The snake was believed to be a pet, as per the BBC report.

The moment was captured on phone by Mohammed Shikdar who said he went closer after he saw cops and other people "crowding around something".

"That's when I saw the snake and the police were trying to pick the snake up using the broom and a walking stick. The snake felt threatened and tried to attack the broom," he told the BBC.

Team supervisor at Reptile Centre, Chloe Clarke, said the snake were not native to boa and must have been in captivity.

"It's just a shame that a lot of people think snakes are dangerous, but they are just an animal. They boa constrictors are not venomous and are not capable of harming a human," she said.

The snake was well-fed, but had a couple of marks and some scale damage from the dry climate, Ms Clarke added.

The officials at the centre will try to look for the snake's owner for a month but after that it would be re-homed, as per the BBC.