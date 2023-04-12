They Knew There Were Termites Inside Door Frame, Found 39 Snakes Too

The snake catchers said these snakes were not poisonous

A cleaning spree at a house in Maharashtra's Gondia threw up a shocker after as many as 39 small snakes were fished out of a termite-infested door frame.

Two snake catchers, who took about four hours to catch the snakes, later released them into a nearby forest.

Sitaram Sharma, the house owner, said the house was constructed 20 years back. The door frame, he said, had been eaten away by termites. Last week, when the maid was cleaning the hose, she caught a little snake and saw some others slithering inside the frame.

The snake catchers were then called in and over the next four hours, they found 39 little snakes in the door frame to the shock of the houseowner and his family.

Videos showed the snake catchers using tongs to catch the snakes and then putting them in a plastic jar.

Snake catcher Bunty Sharma said the snakes found in the house were not poisonous. The snake catchers said the snakes had been feeding on the termites in the door frame.

They said that the snakes appear to be born a week back and were not longer than 7 inches.