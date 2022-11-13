Florida Chick-fil-A Throws A Party For Customer's 104th Birthday

Mr Steve's 104th birthday celebrations.

A Florida Chick-fil-A celebrated the 104th birthday of a regular customer who has been frequenting the eatery for more than 20 years. Interestingly, the restaurant chain celebrated the birthday of Steve (the restaurant only gave his first name) for the sixth consecutive year.

The fast food restaurant located in Oldsmar, Florida, hosted the birthday party on November 8.

It took to Facebook to share the news of this special moment along with a set of pictures. "For the sixth year in a row, we were fortunate enough to celebrate one of the sweetest, most genuine, kind, and humble people we have had the pleasure to know. Mr Steve is a regular guest of over twenty years, and one who our team has formed a special relationship with over the years," the post read.

The restaurant added that until 2018, he visited every morning, always sitting in the same booth, ordering the same breakfast, and reading the paper from that day. "His visit was a daily highlight and our team would carve out a good 5-10 minutes each day to sit and talk with him. He always gave the best advice about life, about what's really important, and expressed a genuine interest in the happenings of our lives," they continued.

When Mr Steve turned 100, the restaurant said it dedicated a booth for him and free Chick-fil-A for life. The celebration led to widespread media coverage and gave Mr Steve a chance to record a Chick-fil-A commercial in New York City. When Mr Steve turned 102 in 2020, members of the Chick-fil-A team visited him at home and had a party in the driveway for him due to COVID-19 pandemic and social distancing norms. To honour his 103rd birthday in 2021, the eatery set aside a dining space specifically for him.

"And as we celebrated 104, we couldn't help but feel immensely grateful for the opportunity to return even a portion of the love that he shares with our team, and for the bond that we have been able to build over the past six years of birthdays," the restaurant wrote in the Facebook post.

