'Five Sunrises' In The Sky? Video Leaves Internet Amazed

This natural phenomenon is known as 'sundog' or 'phantom sun'.

An incredible video shows 'five sunrises' in the sky.

Sunrise seekers in China were greeted with a pretty epic view as they recently woke up to see "five suns" apparently hanging above the horizon of a province in Inner Mongolia.

The mesmerizing video was shared by one of the leading media outlets of China with the caption: "What a spectacular wonder! Five suns are seen shining in the sky in N. China's Inner Mongolia."

The scientific explanation of the phenomenon is cited as an elaborate optical illusion that requires temperatures of -20 degrees. According to Daily Mail, a 'sundog' or 'phantom sun' occurs due to  small pockets of ice suspended in the air.

As the post went viral, Twitter users flooded the comments s section of the video with their reactions.

A user wrote, "And only one is extraterrestrial."

Another wrote, "It's a sun dog, whippee!"

"Is this because of all the pollution?" asked one user.

A post read, "Yes. The end of the day, a lovely sunset. I think that's what it was."

