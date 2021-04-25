Five Hilarious Instagram Reels From Diljit Dosanjh

Diljit Dosanjh is at his funniest best on Instagram.

The best way to describe Diljit Dosanjh would be as an entertainer - and if you need proof to back up this claim, just head over to the actor-singer's Instagram page. Diljit Dosanjh is known for his impeccable comic timing and his Instagram Reels section is testament to that. Whether it's buying groceries or simply cooking in the kitchen - everything becomes an opportunity for Diljit to create hilarious clips that leave his fans in splits.

Here is a look at five hilarious and entertaining Instagram videos from the Punjabi singer and actor.

On Thursday, Diljit shared a glimpse of his trip to the grocery store with an Instagram video that shows him dancing and grooving for the camera. Diljit gave a modern twist to the traditional 'Bari Barsi' of Punjabi folk music in his caption. The video has garnered over 2 million views on the platform.

One of his most popular videos on Instagram - it has clocked over 6 million views - shows Diljit Dosanjh grooving to Arivu and Dhee's 'Enjoy Enjaami'. The song, he said, was his favourite at the time he shared the video in early April.

All that dancing and jumping does leave the Good Newwz actor exhausted - and that's when he goes into energy saving mode. One hilarious clip shows him sleeping through hair and makeup and dozing off on set.

Diljit also used Instagram Reels to take fans inside a day in his life. "A Day In The LIFE," he wrote while sharing the video, which begins by showing him at the gym.

Diljit Dosanjh is a food-lover, and this video, which went viral in March, shows him enjoying a rare cheat day.

Which video made you laugh out loud? Let us know using the comments section.