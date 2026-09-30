Fitness Influencer Films Himself Riding Nesting Sea Turtle, Internet Is Furious

A Ukrainian fitness influencer has sparked widespread outrage after he was filmed riding a sea turtle while it was laying eggs, Metro UK reported. The influencer has been identified as 32-year-old Vadym Oleynik. The video was filmed on September 28 at Ras Al Jinz, a protected turtle nesting site in Oman.

In the footage, Oleynik can be seen attempting to sit on the turtle's shell while holding a hatchling. According to Metro UK, his partner, Olena Kravchenko, was also filmed sitting on the same turtle.

Footage showed Oleynik approaching the adult turtle as it attempted to crawl away before he sat on its shell. Although he briefly slipped off as the turtle continued moving, he climbed back onto the animal while laughing.

The influencer was also seen holding a tiny turtle hatchling in his hands. The hatchling was flapping its fins and struggling against his grip as he continued to laugh.

Another Ukrainian tourist, cosmetologist Olena Kravchenko, was also reportedly filmed sitting on the turtle's shell during the incident.

The videos and photographs were later shared online, prompting widespread criticism after they were highlighted by Italian conservation project Biologicamente.

The organisation said sea turtles are wild animals that should not be touched or used as props for photographs and added that it had reported the incident to the authorities.

It said: "A serious and professional association, supported by a scientific committee, would never allow its volunteers to sit on turtles to take selfies.

"It is disgusting and unacceptable. This is exploitation, mistreatment and abuse, with nothing resembling volunteering."

Vadym later posted an apology on Instagram and addressed Oman's Environment Authority and an organisation involved in protecting green sea turtles.