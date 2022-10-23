Fitness Class On Nepal's Mera Peak Smashes World Record, Internet Praises 'Amazing Achievement'

The 30-minute workout on Mera Peak included push-ups and planks.

A team of climbers who travelled to Nepal to take part in a fitness class 6,000 metres high have smashed a world record.

Tim Megginson of Body Shape Fitness in the United Kingdom attempted to break a Guinness World record of 5,714 metres by conducting a 30-minute run session, which included push-ups and planks on Mera Peak in Nepal. As per a Facebook post, the group, after nine days of climbing, broke this milestone by taking part in a session at 6,036 meters in altitude on October 9.

"6476m Summit + 2 New Guinness World Records... Highest fitness session on earth! Highest 1 hour chess game on earth!" Mr Megginson wrote on Facebook.

As per Ely Standard, Mr Megginson aspired to surpass the previous mark of 18,746.72 feet (5,714 meters), which was set on Tanzania's Mount Kilimanjaro in 2021 by participants in the World's Highest OCR & Altitude OCR. This record was achieved by 34 participants in total.

Mr Megginson, on the other hand, broke the record with eight others. Speaking to the outlet, he said that he is now considering even more complex challenges. "I would love to explore more extreme altitudes to see how far my ability can take me," he stated.

Meanwhile, on Facebook, Mr Megginson's post has garnered nearly 400 likes and several comments. Internet users congratulated the team for smashing the world record.

"Great work mate, tremendous effort, you must be super proud," wrote one user. "Wow how awesome , good work everyone, smashed it! What an amazing achievement. Photos I'm sure doesn't give it justice," added another.

"Awesome-in the truest sense of the word," commented third. "Legend!!! What an achievement! Well done!" added fourth.