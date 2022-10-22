Watch: This UK Group Sets Guinness World Record For 'Most Skips Over Human Skipping Rope'

Acropolis managed to complete 57 skips within a minute.

Guinness World Record (GWR) is not just about classic happenings and popular talents. It also recognises skills like most bum skips, holding burning candles in the mouth, and this one - most skips over a human skipping rope.

A video shared by GWR on Twitter showed two sets of competitors going head-to-head for the bizarre title. "The cheapest skipping rope is a human one...Which team can get in the most skips in one minute?," GWR captioned the video, which accumulated more than 2,500 views and nearly 100 likes.

Watch the video below:

The cheapest skipping rope is a human one...



Which team can get in the most skips in one minute? pic.twitter.com/6GJWsj9nAN — Guinness World Records (@GWR) October 21, 2022

The video showed the first group, Acropolis, jumping over a boy, who they used as a human skipping rope. The UK-based group managed to complete 57 skips within a minute on the set of Lo Show Dei Record, in Milan, Italy, on 15 February 2022, GWR said.

Acropolis went head to head with Wildcats Cheerteam for the unusual record title. The former group managed to bag the world record for "most skips over a human skipping rope in one minute". They set the record on February 15, 2022, as per GWR.

Viral Video | Little Girl With ₹ 10 In Her Pocket Orders ₹ 90 Burger. Here's What Happened Next

The video left internet users stunned. While one user wrote, "Wonder if they vomited after all," another jokingly said, "It's not cheap if they slam his head into the floor". A third hilariously added, "Get their X Rays done".

Meanwhile, speaking of unusual world records, last month, one man managed to set a world record by cracking the most eggs in 30 seconds. Christopher Sander from the United States managed to crack 18 eggs with just one hand in less than one minute. He didn't even switch his hands and cracked all the eggs with his right hand.

A video of the bizarre feat was shared on Instagram by GWR. Internet users were shocked to know that there is a world record for a task as simple as cracking eggs.