Fisherman Catches Rare 'One In Two Million' Blue Lobster In US

A fisherman in the United States Lars-Johan Larsson recently caught an extremely rare blue lobster - the chances of which are said to be two-million-to-one.

Sharing a picture of the creature on Sunday, Mr Larson said, “This blue Lobster was caught off the coast of Portland yesterday and returned to the water to continue to grow.” His tweet soon went viral with over 516,000 likes and 43,000 retweets.

Take a look at the picture below:

This blue Lobster was caught off the coast of Portland yesterday and returned to the water to continue to grow. Blue lobsters are one in two million. pic.twitter.com/6chTk7PoLP — Lars-Johan Larsson (@LarsJohanL) July 3, 2022

The post left internet users amazed. One user wrote, “I was “today years old” when I discovered blue lobsters.” Another said, “Oh my goodness have NEVER seen this… wonder what them blue,... instead of red.” A third user jokingly wrote, “You know his friends are like, ‘oh boy, here comes Frank! Always gets caught and released because he's blue. What a crock!'”

Some users even shared that they too caught the rare creature. “Caught a blue one in the summer of 1993 in the Long Island Sound. We donated it to an aquarium so it would live a veryyyyy long life.. It was so beautiful to look at,” wrote one user. “We caught a blue lobster on North Haven, ME 15 years ago. We let it go as well,” said another.

Most lobsters are of muddied brown or red colour. However, according to the Lobster Institute at the University of Maine, a blue lobster is very rare and the chances of finding one are one in two million.

Blue Lobsters are so-coloured because of a genetic abnormality that causes them to produce more of a certain protein than others.