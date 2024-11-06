This US Airport Will Offer Llama Therapy To Reduce Passenger's Travel Anxiety

Portland International Airport is taking a unique approach to passenger comfort. Their newest employees aren't humans, but rather a herd of therapy llamas! These fluffy friends, provided by Mountain Peaks Therapy Llamas and Alpacas, wander the airport concourse, offering comfort and joy to stressed travellers.

The llamas, dressed in adorable "I heart PDX" neckerchiefs, are part of a larger effort to create a more relaxing airport experience, alongside other calming features like natural light and live trees. These llamas are part of a non-profit run by Lori Gregory and Shannon Joy, a mother-daughter team that provides therapeutic visits with their five llamas and six alpacas. The duo brings their llamas to Portland's airport to offer comfort to anxious travellers, providing pets, head scratches, and occasional cuddles for those needing a bit of calm before their flights.

Dressed in "I heart PDX" neckerchiefs, cosy coats, and pompom headbands, these "fluffy professionals" wander through the airport terminal, offering a smile to everyone they meet. Alongside therapy dogs, the llamas are part of the airport's initiative "just to make you smile" and make air travel less stressful.

Therapy animals differ from service animals in that they don't perform specific tasks but provide a calming presence to those experiencing stress or anxiety. According to UMass Chan Medical School, these animals bring a sense of comfort that can alleviate some symptoms of anxiety and mental health challenges.

The llamas only visit the concourse for as long as is healthy for them. "It's just pure joy," says airport spokesperson Allison Ferre. "Travellers' faces say it best."

The llamas are part of a larger effort by the airport to create a peaceful environment, including a recent terminal redesign featuring natural light, live trees, and other soothing accents. "Being in nature is a stress reliever," Ferre told NPR, explaining that the therapy animals are one way to enhance travellers' experiences.

Choosing the right therapy llama, however, isn't easy. Only about one in 15 llamas has the temperament and confidence needed to thrive in busy environments, says Shannon Joy.

These therapy llamas aren't the first animal companions to gain popularity in airports. Duke, a 14-year-old cat in San Francisco International Airport's "Wag Brigade," is one of the most famous. Duke made a splash on social media when he was seen wearing a tiny pilot's hat and shirt collar, joining the team to soothe anxious flyers. And in some cases, travelers have even brought their own emotional support animals on board, finding comfort in their presence during flights.

