Firefighters Called To Rescue Dog Stranded On Tree After Chasing Cat

A dog found himself stuck on a tree after chasing a cat up there.

A Facebook post by the Lathrop Manteca Fire District in California has gone viral and amused many. Fire officials were called to rescue a dog who found himself in a spot of trouble on Saturday. The dog, a German Shepherd, chased a cat up a tall tree, and soon found himself unable to climb down.

Photos shared by the Lathrop Manteca Fire District on Facebook show firefighters using a ladder to get the stranded dog back on ground. According to KCRA, the cat jumped out of the tree while the dog was being rescued and was not injured.

"You may have heard that our firefighters get cats out of trees, but what about dogs?!" wrote the department while sharing the pics. "Glad to hear that all turned out well for this pooch, and we are all pretty sure he'll think twice about chasing cats up the next tree."

The hilarious incident has amused many. Lathrop Manteca Fire District's Facebook post has collected over 5,000 'shares' and more than 4,000 'likes'.

"Silly dog. Trees are for cats!" wrote one person in the comments section. "Of course it's a shepherd," another joked. "Aw maybe he was going to help the cat out," a third added.

The fire department said in an update that both the cat and the dog are doing well.