Finnish Air Force Trainee Pilots Draw Two Giant Penis-Shaped Flight Patterns In Sky

A group of Finnish Air Force trainee pilots have been reprimanded after they deviated from their flight patterns to draw two giant penises in the sky. The images of the human male genitalia were spotted on the publicly viewable flight-tracking website Flightradar as screenshots of the crude patterns quickly spread across social media. Apart from the two penis-shaped drawings, the pilots also drew two hearts during the training flight.

The incident took place on April 13 when cadets from the Air Force Reserve Officer Training Corps were carrying out training flights out of Jyvaskyla, approximately 273 kilometres north of Helsinki, around 7:30 am local time, according to a report in New York Times, citing a Finnish tabloid.

The Finnish Air Force confirmed that flights were conducted by students from the flight reserve officer course and condemned the trainee pilots' behaviour.

“The Air Force requires soldiers to follow good manners and rules of conduct, and if these are deviated from, it will be responded to in an appropriate manner,” an Air Force official said in a statement.

"The Air Force requires soldiers to follow good manners and rules of conduct, and if these are deviated from, it will be responded to in an appropriate manner," it added.

The Air Force highlighted that the flights were conducted for training purposes within a designated flight zone and that they did not disrupt regular flight patterns.

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Giant Phallus For Charity

In 2024, Terry Rosoman from the UK created a record-breaking 120 km GPS drawing of a penis across South Wales to raise money for charity. Using the route-tracking app Strava, Rosoman, accompanied by his friend Robin Hurst, managed to draw the giant phallus in less than 24 hours to raise awareness and money for men's mental health issues.

"It was really tough. The hardest thing I've ever done in my life. It was just a hard slog for 24 hours. I didn't sleep, I ran through the night, pitch black, I couldn't see anything. We got lost loads of times," Rosoman said at the time.