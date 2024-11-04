UK Man Creates Giant GPS Penis Drawing To Raise Money For Charity

Terry Rosoman beaming after creating the penis drawing (Image credits: @trosoman/Instagram)

Terry Rosoman, 39, has created history by scrawling a record-breaking 120 km GPS drawing of a penis across south Wales to raise money for charity. Using the route-tracking app Strava, Rosoman, accompanied by his friend Robin Hurst, managed to draw the giant phallus in less than 24 hours to raise awareness and money for men's mental health issues. Rosoman started the campaign around 5 pm local time on Friday (Nov 1) at the Abergavenny railway station and returned to the same spot before 4:30 pm the next day.

Rosoman had joked about drawing the world's largest penis when he first announced his plan in July. "Am I doing this to secure my name as the first result on Google when someone searches "world's largest c**k and balls"? Absolutely. However, I also have a far nobler cause in mind," said Rosoman in an Instagram post.

As of the last update, he had raised more than $9,000 -- far more than his target of $6,500, for the start of men's charity month ‘Movember'.

"It was really tough. The hardest thing I've ever done in my life. It was just a hard slog for 24 hours. I didn't sleep, I ran through the night, pitch black, I couldn't see anything. We got lost loads of times," Rosoman was quoted as saying by The Guardian.

"The elevation killed us. It was really tough. I'm just glad to get it done," he added.

Rosoman is no rookie when it comes to endurance challenges. He has previously scaled Pen Y Fan 10 times in 24 hours and ran an 80-km ultra-marathon while carrying a rucksack full of weights.

Rosoman, a marketing director by profession, said he was "in the worst physical and mental health condition" in 2013 when he decided to change his life. The Wales resident said he feared he might die from his unhealthy lifestyle, admitting he was "deeply, deeply unhappy".

"I realised that if I didn't turn my life around I'd perhaps no longer be here in the future, whether that was through health complications or getting to a point where you don't want to be here."

What is Movember?

Movember, as the name implies, is observed in the month of November and is part of an initiative that supports men's health, including mental health, suicide prevention, testicular cancer, and prostate cancer.

As part of the Movember movement, men across the globe grow moustaches to raise awareness and spark conversations about the cause.