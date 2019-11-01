Memes And Jokes Flood Twitter As #NoShaveNovember Begins

Memes on 'No Shave November' have taken over Twitter.

As the month of November begins, social media websites such as Twitter and Facebook are being flooded with hundreds of posts on #NoShaveNovember.

'No Shave November' is a campaign where men do not shave their facial hair and donate the money that would otherwise have been spent on barbers and shaving tools to charity. It was started in 2004 by the Movember Foundation charity which aimed to raise awareness about prostate and testicular cancer.

Now netizens have flagged off #NoShaveNovember challenge on Twitter with several memes, jokes, GIFs and reactions. Take a look at some tweets on #NoShaveNovember:

"Welcome to #NoShaveNovember, a month-long journey during which participants forgo shaving and grooming in order to evoke conversation and raise cancer awareness. The goal of No-Shave November is to grow awareness by embracing our hair, which many cancer patients lose," a Twitter user wrote from his account.

WHAT IS NO-SHAVE

NOVEMBER?

No-Shave November is a month-long journey during which participants forgo shaving and grooming in order to evoke conversation and raise cancer awareness. Learn more about how you can get involved and start getting hairy!#NoShaveNovemberpic.twitter.com/gI1ZtIfvBl — #beardganGh (@beardgangh) November 1, 2018

Other shared memes and jokes:

A lot of men also worried about their mothers during 'No Shave November'

Month : #NoShaveNovember



Mom : No Food Remember — sumit (@kataakshh) November 1, 2019

Are you celebrating #NoShaveNovember? Let us know using the comments section.

Click for more trending news

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.