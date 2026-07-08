He Chose A World Cup With Grandfather Over Buying Home. Now He's Got Both

A 21-year-old football fan who spent his 10,000 Pounds (approx Rs 12 lakh) house deposit to take his 80-year-old grandad to the World Cup has been gifted the money back, according to BBC. Jacob Allmendinger, from East Yorkshire, sacrificed his life savings for grandad Geoff Golliker. Geoff had taken Jacob to matches since childhood, and Jacob wanted to return the ultimate favour.

The duo became viral internet sensations whilst travelling through the USA and Mexico. Spotting their heartwarming story, US-based crypto casino Metawin promised on X to refund the cash if England beat DR Congo.

Following England's 2-1 victory, the firm honoured their word, leaving Jacob stunned. "I was amazed, it was an incredible gesture," he said.

"They had contacted me on social media about the story and tweeted about paying the money back if we beat Panama by more than two goals.When we only won 2-0 they said they would still pay 10,000 Pounds if we won against DR Congo by any score. I didn't quite believe it, to be honest, until I looked at my bank and it was there. I was just in shock."

"I think I'll save the money until I get back home. I'll put it in a savings account for now and see what happens after the next couple of months.We could go to the European Championships, I could buy a house, anything is possible. It's just great to have options. We've had an amazing trip so far. We're still in Mexico at the moment and flying tomorrow to Miami for the quarter-final," he said.

He added: "The Mexico game was a once-in-a-generation game to watch. The parallels to now and 1966, when we last beat Mexico in the World Cup and then went on to win the whole thing, it kind of gets you giddy for the rest of the trip."

Jacob said he had been bombarded with positive messages from people since this story made headlines.

He told the BBC: "I think it just resonates with people. I've had people reach out who have lost their grandparents and wish they'd done something similar. It just makes us cherish this time more, really."

Grandfather Geoff said: "We're getting recognised quite a bit. When we were in New York, a guy came up to us and said, 'are you the guys travelling round?' It was brilliant."

"The Mexican fans were absolutely fantastic. Very happy, very boisterous. The atmosphere that's built up is fantastic."

Speaking before their trip Jacob, who had saved for five years with the dream of one day owning a home, said: "I can always make money back, I'm at the age where I can afford to miss out on a house for two or three years."

"But I won't ever get to go to the World Cup with my grandad again. We get on like a house on fire. We're more best mates than grandad and grandson."