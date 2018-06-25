Japan, Senegal Match Ends In Tie. Fans Win Hearts By Cleaning Up Stands "There's a saying in Japan that we must leave things cleaner than it was at the time we came to a place," defender Maya Yoshida said

Images of Japanese soccer fans cleaning up the stands after World Cup games have impressed the rest of the world, and this time they were joined by supporters of the Senegalese team.British media asked defender Maya Yoshida at a Saturday press conference why Japanese fans clean up, and he replied, "There's a saying in Japan that we must leave things cleaner than it was at the time we came to a place." Japan tied Senegal 2-all in Yekaterinburg, Russia. It will have to wait until its next game against Poland to secure a ticket to the knock-out stages of the FIFA World Cup in Russia.A 40-year-old Senegalese supporter who was offering a helping hand said with a smile: "I learned via online news about Japanese people cleaning up [after games]. I think all supporters should follow suit."A 49-year-old woman from Setagaya Ward, Tokyo, said: "I've collected trash at all the World Cup tournaments that Japan has played in. I'm glad that our efforts have been recognized worldwide."- 'Sorry, Honda'"Honda-san [Mr. Honda.] I'm sincerely sorry."Many expressions of apology and gratitude to Honda were posted online after the midfielder secured the 2-2 draw against Senegal, making him the first Japanese player to score in three World Cups in a row. Honda also provided a valuable assist in the previous game against Colombia.Honda was not in the best shape before the start of the World Cup, and criticism and mockery of him filled Twitter even before Japan's second game. After he tapped in the equalizer in the latter half of the game, however, attitudes changed completely, with an avalanche of tweets saying things like "Honda-san, a man who produces results. I'm very sorry," or "You really have something special. Thank you!""Honda-san" and "Keisuke Honda" were temporarily among the most-tweeted words. The national team led by coach Takeshi Okada in the 2010 World Cup in South Africa, also had poor expectations, but once the team made it to the final 16, tweets like "Sorry, Oka-chan" appeared one after another. Apologies to current Japan coach Akira Nishino appeared after his team won its first match in Russia.