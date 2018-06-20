Senegal Fans Celebrate Win Over Poland By Cleaning Stands. Twitter In Awe

Various versions of a video circulating all over social media show fans picking up litter before leaving the stadium

Offbeat | | Updated: June 20, 2018 19:11 IST
Senegal Fans Celebrate Win Over Poland By Cleaning Stands. Twitter In Awe

"Class, respect. Some football fans could learn a lot by watching this," says one Twitter user

"The best thing you will see today," promises a video on Twitter. Thankfully, it delivers nothing less. The video was recorded after Senegal beat Poland 2-1 last evening at the Spartak stadium in Russia's Moscow. The Senegal team became the first African team to win a game at the FIFA World Cup 2018. While the Senegal team won hearts with their incredible performance on the field, their fans received the collective praise of the Internet for cleaning their stands post the match.

Various versions of the video circulating all over social media show fans picking up litter like discarded cups and bottles in their sections before leaving the stadium. One version of the video has collected over 6.2 million views since it was posted on Twitter earlier today.
 
Along with the millions of views, the video has also collected over 39,800 'likes' and more than 17,400 retweets - and still counting.

"Class, respect. Some football fans could learn a lot by watching this," says one Twitter user. "I think this World Cup has had a really great atmosphere, hope it continues," says another.

Japan fans were also seen cleaning up Mordovia Arena in Saransk after their team's 2-1 win over Colombia.
 
"Respect and so much love for Japanese people. The world must learn from them. So much respect," says one Twitter user. "Class act following a great game. Respect! Thanks for sharing," says another.

With FIFA World Cup fever running high, there are several wonderful stories flooding the Internet. For example, a group of friends from Mexico have been travelling with a cardboard cutout of their friend after his wife didn't allow him to travel to Russia.

