Senegal Fans Celebrate Win Over Poland By Cleaning Stands. Twitter In Awe

Various versions of the video circulating all over social media show fans picking up litter like discarded cups and bottles in their sections before leaving the stadium. One version of the video has collected over 6.2 million views since it was posted on Twitter earlier today.
Senegal fans cleaning their section before leaving the stadium after their historic victory against Poland. This is class.- World Cup 2018 (@WCGoalz) June 19, 2018
The best thing you will see today. pic.twitter.com/IBINok3PQE
Along with the millions of views, the video has also collected over 39,800 'likes' and more than 17,400 retweets - and still counting.
"Class, respect. Some football fans could learn a lot by watching this," says one Twitter user. "I think this World Cup has had a really great atmosphere, hope it continues," says another.
CommentsJapan fans were also seen cleaning up Mordovia Arena in Saransk after their team's 2-1 win over Colombia.
This is my favourite moment of the World Cup so far; Japan fans picking up litter after their victory vs Columbia. The lessons in life we can take from the game. Why I support #class#respect#WorldCuppic.twitter.com/FyYLhAGDbi- Christopher McKaig (@Coachmckaig) June 19, 2018
"Respect and so much love for Japanese people. The world must learn from them. So much respect," says one Twitter user. "Class act following a great game. Respect! Thanks for sharing," says another.
With FIFA World Cup fever running high, there are several wonderful stories flooding the Internet. For example, a group of friends from Mexico have been travelling with a cardboard cutout of their friend after his wife didn't allow him to travel to Russia.
trending news