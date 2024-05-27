'Felt Like A Prince': German Influencer's Dance Video At Taj Mahal Goes Viral

He danced to the upbeat song "Jind Kadh Ke" by Kuldeep Manak.

Noel Robinson, a well-known German TikToker, has amazed his Indian followers with his remarkable dancing skills. He has won over a lot of fans on social media, whether it is by dancing with police officer Amol Kamble or dancing with kids on the streets. His most recent video, which was taken outside the iconic Taj Mahal, went viral and received a lot of praise.

In the short clip posted on Instagram, he is truly embracing Indian culture. The German influencer is seen wearing a maroon kurta with a white pyjama and is grooving to the upbeat song "Jind Kadh Ke" by Kuldeep Manak. His dance moves caught the attention of many onlookers who smiled and appreciated the man.

"Felt like a prince! Vibing Infornt of the iconic Taj Mahal" reads the caption of the now viral reel.

Since being shared, the clip has amassed over four lakh likes and over seven million views on the social media platform.

"Bro is having great time in India," said a user.

Another wrote, "He look like a happydent white add boy"

A person added, "You are looking very nice in that Indian dress."

"We need to get him an Aadhaar card," said a fourth user.

A user added, "Bro's whole career depends upon only this song"

"Bro visited India, bro is officially Indian now," commented an Instagram user.

"You are bringing much-needed joy to the world. Bless you," added a user.

A person also wrote, "Next area should be great wall of. China"

Many others expressed their admiration for his dance with heart and fire emojis in the comments section.