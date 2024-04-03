'Felt Like A Failure': Author Ankur Warikoo Shares Class 12 Marksheet. Read His Post

His post has received a lot of love on Instagram from his followers.

Ankur Warikoo, an author, entrepreneur, and content creator, recently posted his Class 12 CBSE mark sheet on Instagram. He intended to highlight that a student's success or failure in life cannot be solely determined by their marks. Despite scoring 57 out of 100 in English, Mr Warikoo, known for his acclaimed books on money and self-awareness like "Make Epic Money" and "Do Epic Shit", aimed to underscore the importance of broader perspectives beyond academic performance.

In his post, Mr Warikoo wrote, "I scored only 57/100 in English in Class 12. I honestly did not expect this disaster! I felt like a failure. But today, people call me a good communicator. Someone who is a confident speaker. If my marks were a true reflection of my capability, I would be nowhere! So for anyone feeling like how I felt back then, remember... Your marks do not have the power to define you. Only YOU have the power to define you. Take it from me, who has failed several times. The fact that you are still here is the biggest gift you have. You have time. You have you. Make the most of it."

See the post here:

In another post, Mr Warikoo wrote, "I studied in an English medium school and my English was good. I used to get good marks. But in 12th grade, I got 57 marks. I was one of the students with the lowest marks. And I was very shocked. I felt that my marks had become my identity and my existence."

Mr Warikoo shared that he realised after twenty years that the exam was not his existence. "No exam was my existence, whether my marks were high or low. It was just an outcome. I could change that outcome with my efforts." Advising his followers to not let failures define them, Ankur Warikoo said, "Your marks do not have the power to define you. Only YOU have the power to define you. Take it from me, who has failed several times. The fact that you are still here is the biggest gift you have. You have time. You have you. Make the most of it."

His post has received a lot of love on Instagram. A user wrote, "Marks don't makeup what we are today."

Another user commented, "Actually the tenth and twelfth marks hardly matter later in life, what matters is our attitude and the way we lead our life, take chances and face failures. Our never die and try till you succeed attitude"

"So beautiful, thanks for sharing and inspiring everyone," the third user wrote.

"A single piece of paper can never define who you are," the fourth user commented.

"Thanks for sharing such truths, it's therapeutic and comforting and inspiring," the fifth user wrote.