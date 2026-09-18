Man Highlights Bengaluru Traffic As Daughter's School Bus Takes 2 Hours To Cover 2 Km

A short distance can sometimes take much longer to cover when roads and traffic become a problem. A Bengaluru man has shared a frustrating account of his daughter's school bus journey, saying it took two hours to travel just 2 km on the Varthur-Gunjur road.

The post was shared by X user Hari, who described the experience from a parent's point of view. He said that while his daughter was on the school bus, he waited for her and felt completely helpless during those two hours.

He wrote, "Please give our children a safe road to come home on."

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Hari said he and his wife pay lakhs in taxes every month. He also said they had taken a large home loan partly to live close to their daughter's school and give her a safer and easier childhood.

He said that despite living just 2 km from the school, the journey had become difficult.

He said they were simply parents, employees, families and taxpayers asking for a safe road for their children to come home on.

Hari wrote, "Today, more than the traffic, what broke me was the feeling that despite doing everything a responsible citizen is supposed to do, I had absolutely no power to protect my own child."

Social Media Reaction

Social media users gave mixed reactions to the post.

One user commented, "Same thing happened to me."

Another user called it a "Harsh truth."