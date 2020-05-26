Fearless Grandma Drags Cobra, Tosses It Away In Jaw-Dropping Video

An elderly woman was filmed dragging and tossing a cobra away.

This video might make you stop and stare in disbelief - for it shows the unlikely sight of an elderly woman dragging and tossing a huge cobra away - as casually as if it were a length of rope instead of a venomous snake. The video, which is being widely circulated online, was shared this morning on Twitter by Indian Forest Services officer Susanta Nanda, who identified the snake as a cobra.

In the video, the old woman is seen walking with the snake, held firmly in one hand, dragging behind her. After crossing an open compound surrounded by houses, she reaches an open space and throws the cobra away.

"Grandma that's not the way to treat a COBRA," wrote Mr Nanda while sharing the video on the microblogging platform.

Take a look at the video below:

Grandma that's not the way to treat a COBRA???? pic.twitter.com/RkQg8gdBQk — Susanta Nanda IFS (@susantananda3) May 26, 2020

Since being posted on Twitter this morning by Mr Nanda, the video has collected nearly 7,000 views and several shocked comments. Many viewers admired the woman's courage and handling of the venomous snake. Others tried to guess where the footage was filmed, with many suggesting somewhere in Gujarat.

Wow, admire Granny's guts! — Adite Banerjie (@adite) May 26, 2020

The Cobra might have got confused, does really every one fears me? — ನಿಲಾಂಜನ್ ನಿಶಾಂತ್ (@shanth_kumar9) May 26, 2020

Looks like a village in Gujarat. Based on the comment from the kid, probably from Saurashtra. — #StayAtHome Pranav પ્રણવ (@porbandar123) May 26, 2020

"What a brave lady," wrote one person in the comments section. "She's a pro," said another.

The undated video surfaced on Reddit two days ago, and has since made its way to other social media platforms like Facebook and Twitter. It is not the only cobra video that has left social media users amazed of late. Recently, a video of a man giving a bath to a king cobra had also gone viral.