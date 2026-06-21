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Father's Day 2026: Google Honours Dads Worldwide With A Special, Rooted Gardening Doodle

Google is celebrating Father's Day 2026 with a heartwarming, handcrafted popup card Doodle. Featuring paper-cut letters, garden fresh radishes, and carrots, the design beautifully symbolises a father's rooted strength, love, and protection.

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Father's Day 2026: Google Honours Dads Worldwide With A Special, Rooted Gardening Doodle
This Doodle celebrates Father's Day with a handcrafted card featuring paper-cut letters.

Google is marking Father's Day 2026 with a beautifully crafted, heartwarming Doodle on its homepage today. The tech giant has transformed its iconic logo into a multi-layered, folding popup card to honour fathers and father figures around the world for their unconditional love, guidance, and support.

This year's artwork embraces a lovely DIY, rustic aesthetic, leaning heavily on the themes of growth and family connection. The design spells out "Google" using vibrant, paper-cut letters set against light-blue folding cards. At the very centre of the display is a prominent popup card featuring cutouts of radishes, a carrot, a tiny harvest basket, a gardening trowel, and two distinct handprints with heart cutouts in the middle.

According to Google, the choice of garden vegetables like radishes and carrots holds a special meaning. They are meant to serve as a metaphor for "rooted strength, love, and protection", qualities that define the supportive presence of a father in a child's life.

Also Read | Father's Day 2026: All You Need To Know About Date, History And Significance

Father's Day is celebrated globally on different dates, but a vast majority of countries, including India, the United Kingdom, the United States, and Canada, observe it on the third Sunday of June. The day offers children and families a dedicated opportunity to say a special thank you to their dads, grandfathers, and mentors through thoughtful gifts, cards, or spending quality time together.

Whether your dad has a green thumb like the one in today's illustration or simply stands as a firm pillar of support, Google's doodle sets the perfect tone for a day of gratitude. Happy Father's Day.

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