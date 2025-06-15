Father's Day 2025: 7 Heartfelt Gift Ideas To Celebrate Your Dad

Show Quick Read Quick Read Summary is AI-generated, newsroom-reviewed Father's Day is celebrated on the third Sunday of June, this year on June 15.

Personalised gifts like custom artwork can make a meaningful impact on Father's Day.

Taking fathers out for activities or meals is another thoughtful way to celebrate the day. Did our AI summary help? Let us know.

Father's Day 2025: The third Sunday of June every year is celebrated as Father's Day to mark the presence of one of the most important figures that anyone can have in their life. This year, Father's Day is being celebrated on June 15, and what better way to show your appreciation for your dad than by presenting him with a gift.

Here are a few heartwarming gift ideas that you should consider:

Customised artwork

Nothing feels more personal than a hand-drawn artwork for your father. Use a card, bright colours or printable templates to write a heartfelt message and give it to him to make his day, or perhaps his year.

Take him out

Take your father out for a fun outing. If he is into nature, go hiking, and if he is into music, take him to a concert. If anything does not materialise, take him to a nice, quaint lunch or dinner at his favourite restaurant. Treat him.

Wellness and self-care kits

Fathers often get too busy providing for the family. Help them by gifting a grooming kit, beard oil set, essential oil diffuser, or even a spa session at a relaxing retreat.

Cook a meal

Gather the ingredients and prepare the favourite dish of your father. Pair it with a drink and serve him an experience that he will not forget easily.

Wallet

A practical and stylish gift that comes in handy for daily use, a wallet can be a great gift item this Father's Day. For bonus, stylise it by getting his initials embossed.

Gadgets

If your dad loves technology and enjoys new gadgets, consider getting him wireless earbuds, a smartwatch, or smart home devices.

Gift card

A digital gift card, or an online subscription to an OTT platform he likes are great last-minute gifting option.

Also Read | Father's Day 2025: Wishes, Quotes And Messages To Share With Your Dad

Father's Day Quotes