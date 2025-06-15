Father's Day 2025: 7 Heartfelt Gift Ideas To Celebrate Your Dad

- Father's Day is celebrated on the third Sunday of June, this year on June 15.
- Personalised gifts like custom artwork can make a meaningful impact on Father's Day.
- Taking fathers out for activities or meals is another thoughtful way to celebrate the day.
Father's Day 2025: The third Sunday of June every year is celebrated as Father's Day to mark the presence of one of the most important figures that anyone can have in their life. This year, Father's Day is being celebrated on June 15, and what better way to show your appreciation for your dad than by presenting him with a gift.
Here are a few heartwarming gift ideas that you should consider:
Customised artwork
Nothing feels more personal than a hand-drawn artwork for your father. Use a card, bright colours or printable templates to write a heartfelt message and give it to him to make his day, or perhaps his year.
Take him out
Take your father out for a fun outing. If he is into nature, go hiking, and if he is into music, take him to a concert. If anything does not materialise, take him to a nice, quaint lunch or dinner at his favourite restaurant. Treat him.
Wellness and self-care kits
Fathers often get too busy providing for the family. Help them by gifting a grooming kit, beard oil set, essential oil diffuser, or even a spa session at a relaxing retreat.
Cook a meal
Gather the ingredients and prepare the favourite dish of your father. Pair it with a drink and serve him an experience that he will not forget easily.
Wallet
A practical and stylish gift that comes in handy for daily use, a wallet can be a great gift item this Father's Day. For bonus, stylise it by getting his initials embossed.
Gadgets
If your dad loves technology and enjoys new gadgets, consider getting him wireless earbuds, a smartwatch, or smart home devices.
Gift card
A digital gift card, or an online subscription to an OTT platform he likes are great last-minute gifting option.
Father's Day Quotes
- A father doesn't tell you that he loves you. He shows you: Dimitri the Stoneheart
- I cannot think of any need in childhood as strong as the need for a father's protection: Sigmund Freud
- Any fool can have a child. That doesn't make you a father. It's the courage to raise a child that makes you a father: Barack Obama
- A father's smile has been known to light up a child's entire day: Susan Gale
- A father is neither an anchor to hold us back nor a sail to take us there, but a guiding light whose love shows us the way: Unknown
- Dads are most ordinary men turned by love into heroes, adventurers, storytellers, and singers of song: Pam Brown
