Father's Day 2021: Images, Wishes, Quotes, Facebook Messages and WhatsApp Status

Happy Father's Day: Here are some wishes to send your dad.

Father's Day is celebrated on the third Sunday of June in India. This year, Father's Day will fall on June 20, and it's the perfect day to let your dad know how much he means to you. In India, Father's Day is not a public holiday, but the day is usually celebrated with children giving gifts or cards to their fathers or father figures. This year, much like last year, Father's Day will be celebrated under the shadow of a pandemic, but that doesn't mean you can't make this day special for your dad. While going out for a nice meal may no longer be advisable, you can make his day by cooking his favourite food at home. Shopping for a gift may be tough if you don't want to step out too much, but you can always give him something handmade, which is all the more special for the love that goes into it.

On Father's Day 2021, here are some heartfelt wishes, images, messages and quotes that you can share with your father to let him know he means the world to you:

I was never fascinated by superheros because I live with one! Thank you for being my rock in tough times. Happy Father's Day, Papa.

Happy Father's Day: Father's Day is celebrated on the third Sunday of June

Behind every great daughter is a truly amazing father - and this is never as true as it's for me and you. Happy Father's Day, dad!

A father is someone you look up to no matter how tall you grow

Dads are most ordinary men turned by love into heroes, adventurers, storytellers and singers of song

Happy Father's Day to the man who always had my back, whose sacrifices made me the person I am today. I love you.

You have been my guiding light in darkness, my sunshine in desolation. Everything I am today, I owe it to you. Happy Father's Day!

Father's Day 2021: A card to share with your dad

On this Father's Day, I just want to let you know that everything you have done for us and you continue to do is seen and appreciated. We love you, dad.

It's easy to be a father, but it takes so much to become a dad. Thank you for being the best dad ever.

"A father is the one friend upon whom we can always rely. In the hour of need, when all else fails, we remember him upon whose knees we sat when children, and who soothed our sorrows; and even though he may be unable to assist us, his mere presence serves to comfort and strengthen us." - Emile Gaboriau

"I talk and talk and talk, and I haven't taught people in 50 years what my father taught by example in one week." - Mario Cuomo

