Father Posts 'Baghban' WhatsApp Status After Argument With Son

Status updates are social media posts that act as a means for updating your contacts on your activities or expressing your thoughts. From Instagram to Facebook to WhatsApp, it's so easy to post a story that people do it several times a day. This is a habit that has taken hold in people of all ages, including senior citizens, who also love to update their statuses with their states of mind.

But a father recently used his WhatsApp story update to take a jab at his son after having an argument with him. The posts discuss Amitabh adopting Salman Khan in a savage "Baghban" context.

Ujjawal Athrav, a Twitter user, discussed this status that his father had written about him.

He shared a screenshot of his father's social media status with the message, "Had a small argument with dad last night; dad's WhatsApp story in the morning."

His WhatsApp status in Hindi, when translated to English, reads as follows: "I am slowly understanding why Amit Ji adopted a child in Baghban while having four sons."

Had a small argument with dad last night, dad's WhatsApp story in morning pic.twitter.com/3J6tDTaRau — Ujjawal Athrav (@Ujjawal_athrav) March 24, 2023

This savage status sparked a flood of Twitter replies, receiving more than 6,00,000 views and almost 18,000 likes.

The responses were as fascinating as the unusual status.

"I am sure I am not the only one who hates that film with all the blood cells in my body. God the gaslighting and emotional blackmail that comes with that movie," wrote one user.

"Many dads don't want to play second fiddle. It is probably the last generation where dads want to boss around. Our generation will know when to let go," commented another user.