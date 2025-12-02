Man Mistakes Daughter's "Korean Heart" Gesture For Money During Emotional Farewell, Gives Rs 500

Saying goodbye to parents when leaving home for studies or work is never easy. While parents feel proud of their children's growth, parting ways quietly breaks their hearts. A recent video capturing such a sweet moment between a father and daughter at a railway station has touched the hearts of many online.

In a video recorded by the woman, her father can be seen standing on the platform, gazing lovingly at his daughter. Sadness was evident in their eyes as they waved to each other, perhaps saying a final goodbye before their next meeting.

While bidding farewell, the daughter flashed her father a finger heart, a South Korean gesture made by crossing the thumb and index finger to express love.

Unable to understand the meaning of this gesture, the innocent father thought she was asking for money and immediately gave her money.

The woman expressed her feelings at this moment, saying that her generation was the last to grow up with such innocent and genuine parents.

She also explained that only parents possess such genuine innocence, which was clearly evident in her father's reaction.

Social Media Reaction

Social media users praised the bond of father and daughter. One user commented, "Father Mistakes Daughter's "Korean Heart" For Money In Heartwarming Farewell."

Another user noted, "Such a pure emotions need to be cherished more."