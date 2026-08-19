Fans Thought Kick Streamer Jolly Died After Bungee Jump Livestream Cut Off Mid-Jump, Streamer Responds

Kick streamer Jolly has reassured her followers that she is alive and well after a terrifying bungee jump in Thailand left viewers fearing the worst.Concerns grew rapidly among fans when her live stream abruptly cut out mid-jump, leaving thousands of viewers in suspense and sparking panic across social media.

Shortly after the incident, Jolly posted an update to put her fans' minds at ease: "I'm good, I'm not dead."

While she managed to escape severe injury, she admitted the jump took a physical toll on her. Taking to X (formerly Twitter), she shared details about how she was feeling, along with a sharp message for some of her viewers:

"I'm good I'm not dead my arm and neck just hurt I think I got whiplash BUT I see some of the reactions and realize some of yall AINT SHIT," she tweeted.

The sudden drop in the live broadcast had sparked a wave of panicked reactions online, though Jolly's subsequent post made it clear that while she appreciated the genuine concern, she was less than impressed with how some viewers reacted to the scare. She appears to be recovering from minor neck and arm pain, likely caused by the sudden jerk of the bungee cord.

Watch the bungee jumping video here:

Several users expressed concern and relief in the comments after the incident. One user urged the individual to visit a hospital and get scanned, warning that a subdermal hematoma may not show immediate symptoms and that headaches in the coming weeks should not be ignored. Another user lightheartedly joked that people would "write poems" about their landing skills. Others were more worried, noting that neck injuries can be serious and offering prayers for a speedy recovery. One commenter also recalled a recent bungee jumping fatality involving a woman, saying they were thankful the person had escaped unharmed.