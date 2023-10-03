Family Wedding Turns Tragic: Grandfather Accidentally Shoots Grandson In US

A Texas grandfather was about to officiate a wedding in Nebraska when he accidentally shot and wounded his own 12-year-old grandson. The man was trying to fire a gun in the air to get the attention of guests, but the gun malfunctioned and fired a blank round with black powder that struck the boy in the shoulder.

Lancaster County Sheriff's Office chief deputy Ben Houchin said during a press conference that 62-year-old Michael Gardner is facing legal trouble after the Pietta 1860 snub nose revolver went off around 5 pm and accidentally struck the young boy in the shoulder at Hillside Events.

The New York Post reported that the gun fired a blank round that had black powder in the casing that was glued together, the sheriff's official said.

Before the attention-grabbing shot, guests were scattered around the Denton, Nebraska, venue because the nuptials started late after someone forgot the wedding rings, Houchin explained.

"When he decided to cock back the hammer of this revolver, it slipped, and it shot his grandson in the left shoulder, causing an injury," Houchin said, later adding, "What we believe is that the glue injured the child."