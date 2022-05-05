Family Leaves Food Court Table Full Of Trash, Internet says 'Never Seen A Mess This bad'

The infuriating photo has received thousands of views and left internet outraged. (Representative Photo)

A shocking photo taken moments after a family exited a KFC outlet in Saudi Arabia has left the internet outraged. The image, shared on Reddit, shows piles of KFC containers and half-eaten meals scattered across three tables in a food court in Riyadh.

The table was so filthy that the surface was hardly visible under plastic and paper containers, soda bottles and half-eaten remnants from the fast-food chain, the Reddit photo showed. Piles of trash even fell on the floor and a puddle of soda was also left untouched.

Since shared, the photo has received thousands of views. According to Newsweek, the Reddit user said that the mess was left behind by a family of about eight to ten people.

Speaking to the media outlet, the internet user said that he was “shocked” when he saw how dirty they left the table. “It was so dirty that three workers had to clean it instead of the usual one,” the user said, adding that he took the picture because he had "never seen a mess this bad" in a food court.

The internet too is furious over the photo of the mess. “Literally trashy,” wrote one user. “I feel bad for the poor workers who have to deal with entitled people like this every day. It's not that hard to throw your garbage away.” added another. A third Reddit user pointed out that the family did not have to look far for a place to deposit their debris. “There's a goddamn bin less than 10 feet away, the laziness of some people astounds me,” the user said.

Meanwhile, according to Newsweek, those who leave litter on the street or spit in public places are subject to fines of 500 Saudi Riyals, or $133, for a first violation and double that amount for a repeated offence. However, since in this particular case, the family left the mess in a food court, they likely walked away without a problem.