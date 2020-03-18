Facebook COO Sheryl Sandberg Applauds Gujarat Schools. See Her Post

Facebook COO Sheryl Sandberg gave a special shout-out to Gujarat schools in a post.

Facebook's number two executive Sheryl Sandberg took to the social media platform this morning to thank "all the teachers, education officials and others" who are working to disseminate vital information during the ongoing global coronavirus pandemic. Educators in Gujarat sharing informative videos and infographics found a special mention in Ms Sandberg's post as she informed her followers that Facebook has been working with the state's Department of Education to plan a live session to "help them keep people informed."

"I want to take a moment to say thank you to all the teachers, education officials and others who are doing everything they can to keep their kids and their communities informed during the COVID-19 outbreak," wrote Ms Sandberg, 50, in a post that was shared on Facebook and Facebook-owned Instagram.

She went on to give the example of Gujarat, where more than 1 lakh educators from across thousands of schools are using 'Workplace by Facebook' - an online team collaboration tool - to share the latest advice, news and preventive measures amid the COVID-19 outbreak.

"In the state of Gujarat in India, there are more than 100,000 educators across thousands of schools using Workplace from Facebook to share videos, infographics and news in real time - everything from the latest government advice to videos like the one in the picture, showing how to encourage children to wash their hands," wrote the Facebook COO, sharing a screenshot from a September 2019 video filmed at Amargadh Primary School which shows students the correct technique to wash hands. The video was shared on 'Workplace by Facebook' in March to reiterate the importance of washing hands to contain the spread of coronavirus.

"We are also working with their Department of Education to plan a live session to help them keep people informed," Ms Sandberg added.

In her post, she also gave a shout-out to Istituto Quarto Sassuolo Ovest in Italy and a group facilitating online learning in Thailand. Read her post below:

Since being shared online, her post has collected over 700 'likes' on Instagram, along with a ton of comments.

The coronavirus pandemic has infected more than 167,000 people worldwide. The number of coronavirus cases in India is 137, said the health ministry on Tuesday. Three persons have died.