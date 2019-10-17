'Extremely Adorable!': PM Modi Responds To Video Of Gul Panag's Son

Actress Gul Panag shared a video of her son Nihal on Twitter.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi responded to a video of actress Gul Panag and her one-and-a-half-year-old son this morning, calling it "extremely adorable". On Wednesday, Gul Panag shared a video on Twitter which showed her son Nihal identifying the Prime Minister on a magazine cover.

"So Nihal now promptly identifies @narendramodi in magazines & newspapers. Gleefully pointing him out me - often first thing in the morning," she wrote.

In the video, Nihal is seen pointing out the Prime Minister on two different magazine covers, saying "Modi". Gul Panag then corrects it to "Modi ji".

So Nihal now promptly identifies @narendramodi in magazines & newspapers. Gleefully pointing him out me - often first thing in the morning. I managed to make him do it 'for the camera'. @Openthemagpic.twitter.com/lQCLWqQOeZ — Gul Panag (@GulPanag) October 16, 2019

The video has been viewed over 70,000 times since being shared.

"Extremely adorable!" PM Modi wrote. "Do convey my blessings to young Nihal. Wishing him the very best, in whatever he seeks to do. I am also sure he will find an amazing mentor and guide in you, @GulPanag"

Extremely adorable!



Do convey my blessings to young Nihal. Wishing him the very best, in whatever he seeks to do. I am also sure he will find an amazing mentor and guide in you, @GulPanag. https://t.co/CQN5hMPg7Z — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 17, 2019

Model-turned-actress Gul Panag, 40, is married to pilot Rishi Attari and they welcomed their first child, Nihal, in 2018. She unsuccessfully contested from Chandigarh in the Lok Sabha election in 2014 as Aam Aadmi Party's candidate.

Click for more trending news

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.