Exploring The Viral "2016 Trend" Where Users Share Photos From Ten Years Ago

A new social media trend has gone viral, with people digging through their camera rolls to find photos that best capture their lives a decade ago. Snapchat filters, chokers, and heavily edited pictures from 2016 are making a comeback as users celebrate the past. The trend, called "2026 is the new 2016," is taking over social media feeds, with throwback photos of celebrities, friends, and personal memories taking center stage.

This trend emerged as many social media users reminisced about 2016, a year known for its iconic moments, memes, and music. People fondly recalled popular events from that year, such as the Mannequin Challenge, the musical Hamilton, and the scary clown sighting.

In this trend, people are sharing photos from 2016 with their friends and followers. Many posts reflect events in their lives at the time, while others showcase the year's signature styles. Bright and bold makeup, pencil skirts and boots, and Snapchat filters like flower crowns and dog ears are common in these throwback photos.

Growing Nostalgia Online

Even before this trend, people were already experiencing a growing curiosity about 2016 memories. For years, people have been celebrating 2016 on platforms like TikTok, hoping for the return of its vibes, memes, and culture. Ahead of 2026's arrival, TikTok users began sharing videos featuring 10-year-old photos with captions like "Happy 2016," "Wake up it's 2016," and "2026 is the new 2016."

This trend shows that social media connects people through shared memories and rekindles the spirit of a decade-old year.

Celebrities like Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ananya Panday shared the post under this trend on Instagram.

Ananya Panday posted it with a caption, "2016 was really it man."

Check Out The Post Here:

Kareena Kapoor Khan called it, "The year of the bump."