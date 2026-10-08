Ex-Google Employee Quit, Moved Countries And Started Life Out Of Suitcases

Megha, who spent a decade working at Google, has opened up about her decision to leave the tech giant at the age of 40 and completely rethink the way she lives and works. In an Instagram video, Megha said she quit Google last year and convinced her partner to take the same leap. The couple then moved to another country, placed their belongings in storage and started a new business, Travancore Collective LLP, with her sisters.

The transition did not end with a move or a new business. Megha and her partner decided to continue living out of suitcases, renting homes in different places while running their businesses remotely.

She said the lifestyle has allowed them to rethink their daily routines and prioritise their relationships, health and personal interests alongside work.

Megha describes the change as "Life and Work 2.0", a new phase that began with what she calls a restart at 40.

Her experience reflects a growing interest among professionals in stepping away from traditional corporate careers and looking for more flexible ways to work and live. For Megha, that has meant combining entrepreneurship, travel and remote work instead of returning to a conventional office-based career.

She also plans to share more about the realities of her new lifestyle, including leaving Google, building a startup, managing finances, maintaining routines while travelling and navigating long-distance relationships.

Rather than presenting the move as a simple career change, Megha says she wants to give followers a realistic look at what it means to redesign work and everyday life from the road.