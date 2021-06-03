Even 'Long Distance' Couldn?t Come In The Way Of This Indo-German Love Story

Arjun and Julie did not let long distance get in the way of their relationship.

If you are someone who is in love with the idea of love, the Internet is the perfect place for you. Social media platforms are a treasure trove of heartwarming tales of romance and companionship. Stories of young love as well as the love that has withstood the test of time are a favourite among Internet users. And one such story that won the hearts of social media users came to the fore recently, when a German woman gave us all a peek into her relationship. The woman spoke to Humans Of Bombay about being in a relationship with an Indian man and how she had not just fallen in love with her partner but also his country.

This Indo-German love story began in Dubai, a video on the Instagram page revealed. In it, the woman, Julie, is quoted as having said, “I'm Julie, I'm German. This is Arjun, he is Indian. We met in Dubai and fell in love! But after a few weeks, I had to fly back. The distance really got to us. So I decided to follow Arjun to India. I met his family. And I celebrated my first ever Holi! I fell in love with India and more so with Arjun. When the trip ended, we moved in together. From grocery shopping to self-care, every day was an adventure. A year later, he proposed to me in front of the Taj Mahal. We are getting married soon! I guess we are just two fools in love that made it work.”

The video is a montage of moments that captures their journey from Dubai, through the long-distance phase and finally Julie's arrival in India. Viewers also get a glimpse of Arjun's proposal in front of the iconic monument. The caption to the post read, “Two fools in love who decided to make it work.”

The clip and Julie's note seemed to have won the hearts of Instagram users as many of them dropped positive comments and emojis in the comment section. One user wrote, “Love finds each other no matter what.” Another comment read, “This is super wholesome”

Julie, too, reacted to the post and said, “Yaaar humara love story (Our love story)... feeling blessed...thank you so much….Much love aap log ke liye (Much love to all of you).”

Watch the video here:

This isn't the first time that a cross-continental love story has won hearts on social media. Read about another love story spanning continents here.