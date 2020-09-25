Meet Cute In Amsterdam, Proposal In Udaipur. Then, Shaadi With A Twist

A photograph from Diipa and Oleg's wedding.

Diipa Khosla met Oleg Buller at university in Amsterdam and immediately felt a spark. It was her first day there, and she was "kind of lost", Diipa tells Humans of Bombay in an interview describing the series of events that led up to their wedding. Oleg, meanwhile, was the student body president. "When he spoke to me, I immediately felt that 'spark'- but all the while I was thinking, 'S**t, I'm in a hoodie!'" says Diipa.

Their time at the university overlapped for only six months as Oleg was in his final year. "We only met in the dining hall or when we bumped into each other on campus. There was always this slight flirtatiousness, but we didn't act on it," says Diipa.

After he left university, the two did not keep in regular touch, only messaging each other on birthdays - until one birthday, when Oleg responded to Diipa's message by saying, "If you're ever in Amsterdam, let's get a meal."

Diipa, who at that point was in London, made him wait for six months before she met him for a meal. She says the butterflies came rushing back as soon as she saw him. "It was a perfect night- we spoke, laughed and just...connected. He even remembered what I was wearing that first day on campus, despite meeting over 2000 students! It was our first date, but I knew he was the one."

The two kept in touch through Skype, meeting every two or three weeks. "I still remember our first kiss- he was dropping me off at the train station when he pulled me towards him and kissed me," says Diipa.

A few months after they moved in together, Diipa received a dinner invitation from Vogue. The event was set to take place at a palace in Udaipur. She went there alone as Oleg had to cancel because of work - or so she thought.

"On the day of the dinner, I went to the courtyard to find Oleg there in a tux, down on one knee, asking me to marry him. I was like, 'How are you in India!' Amidst all the shock, I threw in a 'yes' with tears in my eyes," she says.

Describing their wedding as the "perfect mix of European and Indian culture", Diipa continues by talking about the things they did differently. She says that her mother sat them down to run them through the ceremonies and customs of an Indian wedding. When it came to the part about a woman touching a man's feet, both of them immediately asked, "Why just the woman?"

"So at the wedding, Oleg touched my feet and I, his. We even adopted each other's surnames; Oleg is Oleg Buller-Khosla, and I couldn't be prouder to be Diipa Buller-Khosla!" she concludes.

Diipa and Oleg's love story has won hearts on social media, collecting over 1.2 lakh 'likes' on Instagram.

"Fairytale romance. The amalgamation of both the cultures and traditions leading to a perfect marriage," wrote one person in the comments section.

"I love that they have both taken each other's surnames!" said another.