Entrepreneur Was Stopped For US Visa Interview Over Smart Ring, This Happened Next

An X user who was stopped for a US visa interview over a smart ring recently shared how he did something that his grandfather did with his gold during the India-Pakistan partition. "I did what my grandfather did with his gold while leaving Pakistan," Deepak Abbot, the co-founder of Indiagold, said after he went with his sleep-tracking ring for a US visa interview. In his post, Mr Abbot joked about the situation saying that the only difference between him and his grandfather was that "he took his ring back". He also advised his followers not to carry any electronics to a US visa interview.

Sharing about the incident, Mr Abbot wrote, "I had my US visa appointment yday at the consulate. I didn't carry my phone and bag as it isn't allowed inside. I forgot that I was wearing @UltrahumanHQ ring and they refused to let me in. I came out and realized there is no one I could hand that over. Confused what to do next".

"I did what my grandfather did with his gold while leaving Pakistan - I went little further, dug a hole, kept my ring inside and kept a stone on top of it. Only difference - I went back and took it back. Lesson: Do not carry any electronics to US visa interview," he added.

I did what my grandfather did with his gold while leaving Pakistan 🇵🇰😝 - I went little further, dug a hole, kept my ring inside and kept a stone on top of it. Only difference - I went back and took it back🤩. Lesson: Do not carry any electronics to US visa interview — Deepak Abbot (@deepakabbot) April 3, 2024

Mr Abbot shared about the incident just a few hours back and since then his post has accumulated more than 40,000 views and hundreds of likes. Internet users shared their reactions in the comments sections.

"Desi jugaad>Videshi guidelines," wrote one user. "Quite a similar method I used for my phone during my entrance exam. Glad I'm not alone," said another.

"Interesting. They allowed mine last year and I demonstrated the ring electronics to the Visa interview office. Jokes aside, happy to help in any way," shared a third user. "At least that was a smart ring. I wasn't allowed my car key! I guess modern tech could allow for anything inside them. Need more convenient ways to store things at/near the consulate thought," commented another.

"I was about to respond with similar. Alternatively, I would have just left it with autowala standing outside and told him that I would be taking him back home," said a user.

"How come they don't have any facility to store? I doubt people would be just leaving their phones outside randomly." asked a fifth user. "The security person was very clear that it isn't their problem. No storage provided inside," Mr Abbot replied.