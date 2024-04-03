Apple Adds iPhone 6 Plus And iPad Mini 4 To Vintage, Obsolete Product List. Here's What It Means

Apple says it has discontinued all hardware service for obsolete products.

Apple regularly adds certain devices to a vintage and obsolete list of products. The obsolete list includes Apple devices that are no longer supported by Apple for repair or services through its stores or authorised service providers. Vintage products are Apple products that haven't been manufactured for more than 5 years, but less than 7 years. Apple says it has discontinued all hardware service for obsolete products with no exception, but says that some vintage products may be able to get limited service.

This time, the tech giant has added the iconic iPhone 6 Plus to its obsolete list, meaning it will no longer offer repairs or service for the device through its stores and authorised providers. Notably, the iPhone 6 Plus came out in September 2014 along with the iPhone 6 model. It features a bigger screen than its predecessor and also supports Apple Pay. More importantly, it was the last iPhone series to support a physical headphone jack.

The iPhone 6 is still available in many countries which is why it hasn't made it to the obsolete list just yet.

Additionally, Apple has added the iPad Mini 4th Generation to its "vintage" list, meaning the company will service the device but only for a limited time, based on part availability. The (PRODUCT) RED iPhone 8 and 8 Plus colours have also been deemed "vintage" while other shades remain current for now.

What happens if you have an Apple device which is added to the Vintage or Obsolete category?

According to Apple, "Products are considered vintage when Apple stopped distributing them for sale more than five and less than seven years ago". This simply means that such products would not receive further notifications, but they can still be functional for everyday tasks like browsing the web, checking emails, or using certain apps. Vintage products can also be repaired by Apple Stores and authorised service providers, depending on the availability of parts.

Apple explains about obsolete products, "Products are considered when Apple stopped distributing them for sale more than seven years ago". This means that obsolete products will not get any kind of update and more importantly, the company will not repair or service these products at all.

So, if you're still using an obsolete iPhone and it experiences any problems, you'll need to explore alternative options for repair or replacement. It's important to keep in mind that while obsolete iPhones may still function, they are no longer supported by Apple. This means they may not receive software updates or security patches.