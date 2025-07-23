Break The Law, Lose Your Visa: US Issues Big Warning To Foreign Nationals

The US Embassy in India has issued a blunt warning to foreign nationals holding American visas, making it clear that arrests for crimes like assault, domestic violence, or other serious offences could result in immediate visa revocation and jeopardise eligibility for future entry into the United States.

In an official statement posted on X, American authorities reinforced the stance that a US visa is "a privilege, not a right," adding that criminal activity, whether committed on US soil or abroad, can trigger severe immigration penalties.

"If you are arrested for assault, domestic violence, or other crimes while in the United States, your US visa may be revoked, and you may be ineligible for future US visas. A visa is a privilege, not a right - one that can be revoked if you break the law," the US Embassy in India warned.

The announcement comes as Donald Trump ramps up his tough-on-crime immigration crackdown, doubling down on his administration's pledge to expel foreign nationals involved in any form of criminal activity.

According to the latest figures from the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights, more than 142,000 individuals were deported from the US between January 20 and April 29 alone.

Under longstanding US law, offences like theft, shoplifting, and other property-related crimes are classified as serious violations, carrying significant consequences under both state and federal statutes.

The official US legislative portal details that crimes such as larceny, embezzlement, robbery, and burglary are punished under a complex framework of federal and state laws, with penalties varying based on the value of stolen goods and the specifics of the crime.

Most states also allow store owners to detain suspected shoplifters, with many jurisdictions enabling businesses to pursue civil claims against offenders.

The US Department of Justice stresses that even so-called "minor" crimes can have lasting repercussions for immigrants, including revoked visas, deportation orders, and permanent bans on re-entering the country.