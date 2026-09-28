Entrepreneur Recounts Luggage Theft Attempt On First London Trip, Calls India Safer

The co-founder and CEO of Bengaluru-based deeptech manufacturing startup Ethereal Machines, Kaushik Mudda, has shared his experience of an attempted luggage theft in London. He said the incident happened on his first day in the UK capital and later shared his thoughts on safety in India and London.

Describing the incident in an X post, Mudda said that on his first night in London, he had put his bags in the boot of a cab after leaving Euston. He then sat inside the cab when a man appeared and claimed that the tyre was punctured.

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Mudda said that when he got out, he saw another man trying to take his bag from the boot. He pushed the man down, grabbed his bag, and the thieves ran away.

Reflecting on the experience, Mudda said that India is 1000 times safer than London.

Social Media Reaction

The post drew several reactions online.

One user commented, "Had a similar experience outside London Euston station."

Another user noted, "Thank god! You are safe."