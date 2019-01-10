English Is A Funny Language, Amitabh Bachchan Proves Again With Hilarious Tweet

Almost four decades after regaling the audience with his hilarious "English is a funny language" monologue in Namak Halaal, Amitabh Bachchan has proved this point yet again.

Offbeat | | Updated: January 10, 2019 14:48 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
English Is A Funny Language, Amitabh Bachchan Proves Again With Hilarious Tweet

In a hilarious tweet, Amitabh Bachchan compared English with Hindi.


Almost four decades after regaling the audience with his hilarious "English is a funny language" monologue in Namak Halaal, Amitabh Bachchan has proved this point yet again. In a tweet posted this morning, Mr Bachchan, in his usual witty style, elucidated on the efficacy of Hindi as a language over English.

Explaining how a long, wordy sentence in English could be condensed into a succinct one word in Hindi, Mr Bachchan wrote: "Just look at the efficacy of the Hindi language:

(In English)

I am sorry, I can not hear you properly, can you please repeat what is the matter?

(In Hindi)

Hain (huh)"

Who can deny, in the face of such a brilliant example, that Hindi is definitely a more efficient language? The simple "hain", after all, can be used to express a range of emotions from confusion to wonder to anger.

Since being shared online, Mr Bachchan's tweet has collected over 12,000 'likes' along with hundreds of comments.

Some Twitter users even shared their own hilarious examples

And a few users pointed out that English, too, has a stand-in word for the versatile hain.

Where do you stand on this Hindi vs English debate? Let us know using the comments section below.

 

Click for more trending news


NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

Amitabh Bachchanamitabh bachchan tweetHindi Vs English

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Quota BillLive TVHOP LiveCES 2019Live Cricket ScoreEntertainment NewsPNR StatusTrain StatusAyodhya CaseUpcoming MoviesAirtel DTHAmazon QuizRahul GandhiDonald TrumpHrithik Roshan BirthdaySabarimala TempleHardik PandyaHonor View 20Mi TVRedmi Note 7

................................ Advertisement ................................