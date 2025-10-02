Employees Caught Off-Guard By Hidden Security Camera, Video Goes Viral On X

A hidden security camera placed by a company boss has gone viral after capturing employees in a surprisingly relaxed and unproductive state at work. The footage, shared on X (formerly Twitter) by a verified account named This Account Makes You Happy, has garnered nearly 19 million views, sparking widespread discussion across social media platforms.

In the video, employees are seen lounging around the office, some sitting on the floor, others lying down, casually chatting, watching Netflix, or playing games on their phones. Completely unaware of the hidden camera, the staff appeared at ease, showing little interest in work-related activities.

Watch the video here:

The boss of this company placed a security camera hidden from employees and they found out in the worst possible way 😂 pic.twitter.com/2uAUjVAv4x — This Account Makes You Happy (@FeelYouHappy) September 30, 2025

However, the moment of realization came suddenly. Once the employees discovered the hidden camera was recording their every move, their behavior changed dramatically. Within seconds, they stood up, picked up papers, and started working diligently, pretending to be fully engaged in their tasks. The abrupt shift from relaxation to productivity left viewers amused and shocked.

The video quickly gained traction, amassing thousands of likes, comments, and shares. One user wrote, "Why scramble? Just own it. Make sure things run smoothly and take a break every once in a while." Another bluntly commented, "Fire all of them." A third joked, "Why do I feel the next company policy will be: 'BYOC (Bring Your Own Camera)?"

The company involved remains unnamed, and the timing and location of the incident are unclear. Still, the viral clip has reignited debates around workplace surveillance, employee productivity, and trust between employers and staff. However, many users have expressed skepticism, suggesting the video might be staged or a prank.