China Woman Exposes Husband's Affair With Hidden Camera, Mistress Takes Her To Court

A Chinese woman who placed a surveillance camera in her husband's and his mistress's home and posted the videos online has been ordered by a court to delete the footage. However, the court did not order the woman to pay compensation to the mistress. The case, which sparked widespread discussion on social media, was upheld on appeal by the Wuzhou Municipal Intermediate People's Court.

Notably, the mistress, Wang, discovered a hidden camera in her rented flat in August 2023, where she lived with her partner, Hu, who was married to Li. The camera, installed by Li along with her siblings, captured intimate footage of the couple, which was then uploaded online and viewed multiple times.

Despite police requests to remove the content, Li refused. Wang subsequently sued Li and her siblings, demanding they cease infringing on her rights to privacy, reputation, and image. Wang also sought the removal of all related written content, photos, and videos, a public apology, and compensation for spiritual loss and legal fees.

While the Teng County Court ruled that Li must delete the footage, it denied her request for compensation. Wang appealed, but the Wuzhou Municipal Intermediate People's Court upheld the original verdict in early April.

Meanwhile, Li defended her actions, stating that she installed the surveillance camera in the rented house to ensure the safety of her child, as it was her husband's residence. She claimed that sharing the videos online was a response to her husband's infidelity, and she didn't believe her behaviour was inappropriate. Li's siblings argued that they didn't infringe on Wang's rights and shouldn't be liable for compensation. However, the Teng County Court ruled that Li's actions had indeed infringed on Wang's rights.

The court further ruled that while Li's actions were a response to her husband's infidelity, they crossed a legal boundary by infringing on Wang's rights. However, the court also noted that Wang's affair with a married man contravened public order and socialist values, and found no evidence of severe mental damage to Wang. As a result, the court did not support Wang's requests for an apology and compensation from Li.

The case has gone viral on social media in China. While some people believe the mistress seeking compensation is unreasonable, others acknowledge the wife's need for evidence to prove infidelity. One user wrote, "It is ridiculous for a mistress to seek spiritual compensation from a wife."

Another commented, "Without the surveillance footage, how could the wife sue her husband for cheating?"