Chinese Woman Fears Hidden Cameras In Hotel, Builds Makeshift Tent To Shield Bed

Concerned about hidden cameras, a Chinese woman devised a unique solution to ensure her privacy in a hotel room. As reported by the South China Morning Post, she used a rope and a large piece of cloth to create a tent-like structure over her bed, shielding herself from potential surveillance.

Her creative approach to ensuring privacy and security in hotel rooms has sparked discussions about safety concerns in China's hospitality industry. The woman, from Luoyang in central Henan province, shared a video on social media demonstrating how she built a makeshift tent to shield her hotel bed from potential surveillance.

"I've read numerous reports about hotel guests being watched through hidden spy cameras. It seems almost impossible to fully protect ourselves from prying eyes, and that deeply worries me," she told local Chinese media.

Wanting to maintain her privacy while travelling, she initially considered purchasing a tent to place over her bed. However, after realizing that tents could be more expensive than hotel stays and might feel restrictive while sleeping, she abandoned the idea.

Instead, she decided to use everyday items. With a large dust sheet, typically used to cover furniture and a long rope, she fashioned a simple yet effective privacy tent. "You can tie the rope to high points like cabinet handles, curtain tracks, or wall hooks. By draping the dust sheet over the rope and securing it along the bed's edge, you can create a lightweight privacy tent," she explained, adding that this low-cost method offers an easy solution for personal security.

Concerns over hidden cameras in hotel rooms have been growing. In 2023, a Chinese couple staying at an Airbnb in Malaysia discovered a concealed spy camera inside a power socket, directly facing their bed.

In response to such incidents, southern China became the first region in the country to introduce regulations in February requiring hotels to ensure that no surveillance devices are installed in guest rooms.

The woman's innovative solution has resonated with many online. "She is both creative and smart-this is such a simple yet effective way to protect privacy," one user commented.

Another added, "It's a great idea. But what about privacy when using the bathroom or taking a shower?"