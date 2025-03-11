Trainee Nurse Held For Hiding Camera In Kerala Hospital's Changing Room

A male trainee nurse was arrested on Tuesday for allegedly placing a hidden camera in the changing room used by nurses and other staff at the Government Medical College Hospital, police said.

The police arrested Anson Joseph (24), a resident of South Charalel, Manjoor near here.

The incident came to light when a staff member discovered a mobile phone that was switched on inside the changing room, police added.

The phone was allegedly placed there to record videos.

Anson, who had completed his BSc in Nursing, joined the hospital for training a month ago.

The crime was uncovered when a staff member entered the room after Anson and noticed the phone recording.

Hospital authorities were immediately informed and they reported the matter to the Gandhinagar police, who later arrested him.

