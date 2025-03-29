Employee Laid Off For Refusing To Work Overtime, Viral Post Sparks Work-Life Balance Debate

In recent months, Reddit has become a popular platform for employees to share their job struggles and workplace concerns. Several subreddits have emerged where employees anonymously share their stories and also connect with others who face similar challenges. Now, an employee recently took to the platform to share about their co-worker who was unexpectedly asked to resign after 3.5 years of service. In their post, the user Unlikely_Sorbet_5137 said that although the company cited "budget issues", many employees believe the real reason was her refusal to work overtime. Detailing the unexpected departure of their teammate, the user questioned the real reason behind the layoff.

In the post, titled 'Teammate was laid off today after refusing to work overtime', the user shared, "I work for an MNC, a well-known company in the product-based sector. The culture here is great and flexible, and most employees have been here for the long haul-some for as long as 26-27 years."

"However, something that happened today changed my perception of the company. A teammate of mine, who has been with the company for 3.5 years, was asked to resign due to budget issues, and her role is being eliminated. I saw her leaving the office in tears," they added.

Adding to the scepticism surrounding the company's explanation of budget issues, the original poster (OP) pointed out the isolated nature of the layoff. "What I found strange is that if budget cuts were really the issue, there should have been more layoffs, not just one person," they wrote.

They also said that the teammate was upfront and at times used to refuse to overwork - something other employees accepted without saying a word. "She isn't the corporate flattery either-she spoke her mind, not like the ones saying, "yes, sir" or butter up management types. Could that have been the reason for her departure? I'm not sure, but it's left me feeling uneasy. What if this happens to me next?" the user asked.

Since being shared, the post has accumulated more than 1,400 upvotes. It has reignited the discussion online about work-life balance.

"Don't trust a picture just by one perspective. Anyone who is laid off always has a story where the company/boss was the villain and they were not. Secondly, they are all colleagues, and if you are scared, so are your bosses and management. Do your due diligence, make yourself important to the company, and though you still might be laid off, at least your chances will be lesser," wrote one user.

"A sustained refusal to do overtime would definitely have played a key role in the decision to fire the employee. This is India, not Europe or America. When the boss asks you to work overtime, you sometimes accept and sometimes negotiate. But you cannot always refuse," commented another.

"There is always a diplomatic way to handle things in corporate. If things are too much political be prepared to be part of it. End of the it's just survival," expressed a third user.

"You think you can fight the company. They have many people like you waiting to join the company, so it's easy for them to replace you. Keep it this way, you can always choose not to work overtime, but there's always someone who is ready to do it, and guess who will lose the job," commented another.