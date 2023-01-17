Emotional Video Shows Barber Shaving Off His Hair To Support Woman Battling Cancer

The video has melted the hearts of the netizens

It's not easy to fight cancer, it is a gruelling process. People with cancer need constant support and compassion from others. Now, a video has surfaced on the internet which shows a woman at the salon to get her hair shaved. The woman is battling cancer and while the barber shaves off her hair, she breaks down.

After he is done shaving her head, the barber gave her a warm hug and seconds later he took the woman by surprise. The barber cut his own hair to show solidarity. The woman tries to stop the barber from shaving his hair but he put his arm around her and proceeded to shave off his hair.

The video was shared by a Reddit user with the caption, "Barber shaves head in solidarity with his cancer friend."

Watch the video here:

The video was shared across social media and so far on Reddit, it has 61,500 views.

A user wrote, "It's the way he holds her and comforts her that does it for me. Truly beautiful."

Another user commented, "I've got something in my eye, give me a minute."

The third user wrote, "That guy embodies what's the right thing to do. Bless his heart and his customers too. May she have a full recovery. She'll be in our thoughts and prayers."

